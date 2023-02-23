Seminole Fire Dept. looking for arson suspect

SEMINOLE, Okla. (KXII) - The Seminole Fire Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect from an arson fire.

According to a social media post, the fire happened Wednesday morning at the 500 block of 2nd St. Fire officials said the woman in the video intentionally set a carport on fire that was housing a man’s motorcycles.

If you have any information, contact the Seminole Police Department.

