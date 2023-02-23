Soper man faces list of charges related to alleged brutal sexual assault

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Soper man is in the Choctaw County Jail, facing multiple charges related to an alleged brutal sexual assault that occurred on Sunday.

According to court documents, Gannon Cyler Clark, 22, is charged with multiple counts of rape in the first degree, kidnapping, and assault and battery.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said Clark’s bond is set at $500,000.

