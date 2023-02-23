Texoma Local
Texas Governor launches statewide task force targeting street takeovers

Governor Greg Abbott announced the launch of a statewide street takeover task force on Thursday.
Governor Greg Abbott announced the launch of a statewide street takeover task force on Thursday.(Jacob Ford | Jacob Ford)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KXII) - Governor Greg Abbott announced the launch of a statewide street takeover task force on Thursday.

According to a press release, the task force is to combat the rise in dangerous street takeovers happening across Texas.

The announcement comes days after video was captured of people at a street takeover in Austin, attacking police and driving recklessly on city streets.

“Despite the foolish attempts by some local officials to defund and demoralize our brave law enforcement officers, Texas is and remains a law-and-order state,” said Governor Abbott. “We must send a clear message that these reckless, coordinated criminal events will not be tolerated in Texas. This statewide task force will work closely with local officials and law enforcement to investigate, prosecute, and prevent these dangerous street takeovers. Working together, we can ensure Texans in communities large and small remain safe.”

According to the governor’s office, the newly-launched task force will be led by members of DPS’ Criminal Investigations Division, Texas Highway Patrol, Aviation Operations Division, and Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division, working in conjunction with local law enforcement agencies statewide.

