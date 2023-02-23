Texoma Local
Thieves targeting businesses in Ardmore

By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 22 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Early Saturday morning, Omar Casas noticed two people taking tire rims from the tire shop he manages on Sam Noble Parkway.

“I noticed they were starting to load up wheels,” Casas said. “Instead of confronting them right then I went over to the store next door and called the non-emergency number and told them that somebody was out here trying to steal rims. I was watching them on my phone keeping an eye on the camera.”

He said it was maddening to watch, but the cameras allowed him to see when they were leaving and he followed their car while he reported it to police on the phone.

“I called Ardmore PD back and let them know hey I’m following these people,” Casas said.

“If you know that there’s a theft that’s occurring and you follow behind them a safe distance and remain on the phone with the dispatcher we can find them that way,” Ardmore police captain Claude Henry said. “But we for sure want to have a good description of the vehicle and the tag number.”

Police said if your home, car or business is broken into, be sure and report it.

If you have footage of what happened, send it to them so they can figure out if there’s a pattern.

“We’ve seen a little bit of an increase with our crime as far as larceny is concerned,” Henry said. “In Ardmore, private residences, cars and burglaries with businesses we have seen an uptick. And some of the nicer weather usually equates to more foot traffic at night.”

“I think if Ardmore gets together and does a community watch, I think that would help a lot as well,” Casas said.

Henry said it’s always a good idea to lock your car doors, and if you have a business, consider investing in security cameras.

He said if you see something suspicious, give the police department a call so they can drive by and check it out.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

