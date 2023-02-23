Texoma Local
Toxic wastewater from Ohio train derailment headed to Texas

Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, are worried that the air and waterways are filled with harmful chemicals after the train derailment that occured on Feb 3.(Action News 5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST
DEER PARK, Texas (AP) - Toxic wastewater used to extinguish a fire following a train derailment in Ohio is headed to a Houston suburb for disposal.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says “firefighting water” from the East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment is to be disposed of in the county and she’s seeking more information.

The wastewater is being sent to Texas Molecular, which injects hazardous waste into the ground for disposal.

The company told television station KHOU that it’s experienced in disposing of hazardous material.

The fiery Feb. 3 derailment in Ohio prompted evacuations when toxic chemicals such as vinyl chloride were released and burned.

