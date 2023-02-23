Texoma Local
Two arrested after months-long investigation in Love County

The Marietta Police Department concluded a several months long investigation last Friday when...
The Marietta Police Department concluded a several months long investigation last Friday when they served a felony search warrant at an apartment located inside of Marietta city limits.(Love County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MAREITTA, Okla. (KXII) - The Marietta Police Department concluded a several months long investigation last Friday when they served a felony search warrant at an apartment located inside of Marietta city limits.

According to a social media post, members of the Love County Sheriff’s Office and the Lighthorse Police Department assisted the Marietta Police Department in the investigation of guns being brought in and out of an apartment by known convicted felons.

Court documents that the two people being investigated were Derek Mertz and Josh McGuffin.

Josh McGuffin (left) and Derek Mertz were arrested on charges related to guns, drugs, bombs and...
Josh McGuffin (left) and Derek Mertz were arrested on charges related to guns, drugs, bombs and child neglect.(Love County Sheriff's Office)

Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge said that an extensive search of the home was conducted around 3 p.m. Located inside the home were two pistols and an AR-15 style .22 rifle, all loaded and chambered. Also in the home was an 8-month-old child napping in her crib in a back room.

Cumberledge said during the investigation, officers located a clear liquid container in the freezer, as well as several other glass containers with a similar clear liquid and crystal substance inside that was believed to be ingredients for bomb making as well as makeshift detonation devices spread throughout the apartment.

The building was evacuated and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol bomb squad and the ATF were called in. After extensive testing, it was determined that the liquid resembled the ingredients known as “TATP,” or Triacetone Triperoxide, but was one chemical off from being explosive.

Mertz and McGuffin were arrested, taken to the Love County Detention Center and booked in on gun charges, as well as child neglect, possession of drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine and marijuana.

The Department of Homeland Security was contacted due to the 8-month-old child being in the home at the time.

