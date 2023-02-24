Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

7 shot, including 2-year-old, outside Philadelphia school

Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a...
Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a shooting near a school in Philadelphia, police said.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports shots were fired shortly before 6 p.m. in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

The 2-year-old was listed in stable condition at a hospital. She had been struck in the thigh. Five teenage boys were also injured and hospitalized. One, 15, was in critical condition and the rest were stable.

A seventh victim was a 31-year-old woman, police said. She was also in stable condition.

A motive was not immediately known and there were no arrests.

Philadelphia School Board President Reginald Streater said the shooting happened near an elementary school as a non-school event was ending.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring
Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Two Texoma men star in Amazon Prime movie
Whataburger wants to double its order in Sherman with a new location at the corner of West...
Locals voice mixed opinions as Whataburger, Jack in the Box plan for new locations
At a lake near San Angelo, Jason Conn reeled in a ShareLunker weighing a whopping 17.03 pounds.
Anna man catches one of the heaviest largemouth bass in Texas history
Police said a man was found dead inside a vehicle in the Sherman Wal-Mart parking lot.
Police: Man found dead in car in Sherman parking lot

Latest News

A TV screen displayed at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, shows a news program...
North Korea says it test-fired long-range cruise missiles
Michael Hutto was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Original Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
FILE — Carlos Watson participates in "The Contenders: 16 for 16" panel during the PBS...
Federal authorities arrest Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks