Astronaut proposes new names for a star and planet in the Chickasaw language

Astronaut John Herrington proposes new names for star and planet in the Chickasaw language.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Okla. (KXII) - A star and a planet outside of our solar system may soon have names from the Chickasaw native language.

The Chickasaw Nation Language Preservation and Astronaut John Herrington partnered with the Kansas-based Cosmosphere International SciEd Center and Space Museum to propose new names for a star and planet in the Chickasaw language.

The star and planet are apart of the International Astronomical Union’s “NameExoWorlds” competition.

Herrington revealed the proposed names in a presentation; “Nani’ Wakaa’ Ifochik” for the star, meaning “flying fish star” and “Nani’ Wakaa’” for the planet, which means “flying fish.” Both nams reference his group’s nickname, “the sardines” as the constellation looks like a fish flying through space.

If chosen in the competition, they will become the officials names for the star and planet. Results will be announced in March.

