A+ Athlete: Caden Gilmore, Lone Grove

LONE GROVE, Okla. (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Caden Gilmore from Lone Grove High School.

Caden, who currently serves as the Senior Class President over at Lone Grove, is also a member of the National Honor Society, and has been on the Superintendents honor roll all four years. All while taking over 20 hours of concurrent classes with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

“Well, I know that I’m going to have somebody who is always attentive, always aware of what’s going on,” said Lone Grove English Teacher Ashley Fly “You know the difference between a good student and a great student, someone can have the brains for it, but you have to have the work ethic for it too and he really has that. "

“It kind of grew into me taking pride into what I was doing and really having that work ethic not only in sports but in anything that I do,” said Gilmore. “So that’s kind of what’s kept going and it’s something that I know if I continue with my academic career that way that it has, then it’ll set me up for a good future.”

Out on the field, Caden has led the Longhorns to great heights. Starting as the Quarterback at Lone Grove over the past two seasons, earning first team all-district honors in 2022. Then on the court, Caden has been a four-year starter for Lone Grove basketball, where he was recipient of the Longhorn award for character excellence.

“His work ethic just really stood out. Always texting us trying to figure out when the weight room is going to be open, wanting to come in and watch some extra film and sit down with us,” said Lone Grove Football Offensive Coordinator Ty Watkins. “Just seeing him grow as an athlete and seeing him really grow as a student, you know, in his time at Lone Grove. He’s definitely going to be missed, not just on the field but in the high school as well.”

“There’s always going to be tough times, that was something I’ve learned early on playing sports. That there’s always going to be the days where, I mean playing baseball growing up, you know you’re going to have days where you’re not squaring the ball up,” said Gilmore. “Playing football, it’s not coming out of your hand right so, there’s always going to be days where things just don’t go 100% your way but you’ve always just got to fight through it and find a way to make the best out of it.”

