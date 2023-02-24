Texoma Local
The city of Ardmore honors the life and service of an unclaimed veteran

Ardmore honors the life of a veteran
By Brayel Brown
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII)- The city of Ardmore came out to pay their respects to the a veteran in the city of Ardmore.

Richard Hayes died in January 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; where there were no listed relatives to contact.

He was then transported to the Ardmore Veteran Cemetery, and the public was open to his service.

Participants of the memorial like Sara Jenkins called it an emotional and well deserved experience.

“It pulls on my heart strings,” said State Veteran Cemetery Administrator Sara Jenkins,

“,and its obvious it pulled on a lot of other people’s heart strings; that there are unclaimed veterans out there.”

The veteran was Private Richard Hayes of the Marine Corps; he joined the Marines in 1978.

Anyone with information about his family is welcome to contact the veteran cemetery.

