Denison High School student in custody after bringing toy gun to school

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison High School student is in custody for bringing a toy gun to school Friday, school officials said.

Denison ISD says the student was apprehended immediately after receiving a report of a possible weapon on campus.

When searched, a toy gun was found in the student’s possession.

Denison ISD is working with Denison Police to address the matter and says they will have additional security and administrators on campus throughout the day.

All campus events and classes are continuing as scheduled, the school district said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

PRESS RELEASE: On February 24th, Denison High School received a report of a possible weapon on campus. Denison ISD... Posted by Denison ISD on Friday, February 24, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.