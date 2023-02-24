Denison High School student in custody after bringing toy gun to school
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison High School student is in custody for bringing a toy gun to school Friday, school officials said.
Denison ISD says the student was apprehended immediately after receiving a report of a possible weapon on campus.
When searched, a toy gun was found in the student’s possession.
Denison ISD is working with Denison Police to address the matter and says they will have additional security and administrators on campus throughout the day.
All campus events and classes are continuing as scheduled, the school district said.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.
