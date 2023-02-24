Former S&S coach convicted of sexual assault of a child

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Former S&S High School teacher and baseball coach was found guilty of sexual assault of a child on Tuesday.

According to Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr., David Moody Toon was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Toon was arrested in Oct. 2020 after being accused of sexually abusing a child under 14. Authorities said the abuse happened multiple times in 2014.

Toon will have to serve at least five years before being eligible for parole.

Toon must register as a sex offender.

