Grayson County’s Salvation Army hosts the Homeless Veterans ‘Stand Down’ event

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - “we want to serve those who have served us,” Salvation Army’s Lt. Michael Cain said.

Grayson County’s Salvation Army opened its doors for the homeless veterans ‘stand down’ event.

“It’s mainly geared towards homeless veterans, but we are open to all veterans, and we have 15 vendors here, and each vendor provides a different service,” Lt. Cain said.

All services under one roof.

Agencies, like the Military Veteran Peer Network, whose goal is to help prevent suicide among those who served.

“We just want to connect with veterans and let them know that there’s someone, a program that they can reach out to, to talk to someone. Whether they’re frustrated, whether they need some help with navigating the VA, or just help connecting to something else in the community, we’re there for them,” Peer Service Coordinator, Shannon Luse said.

“I know today we had one veteran come in who has already got help with his health care, so he’s got upgraded on a better plan, so now he can get better health care, and that’s something that he would have not known that he could do unless we put on this event,” Lt. Cain explained.

Also there: groups offering services to veterans who may not be homeless, but who are disabled and need special equipment in their homes.

“Opening Doors for Disabled Veterans is a grant program that helps veterans that are on wheelchairs or in walkers to enlarge their doors and to help make their bathrooms ADA compliable, " Preston Trail Daughters of the American Resolution’s Michelle Alverson said.

Every agency coming together with a common purpose, to make every veteran feel appreciated and to improve the quality of their lives.

