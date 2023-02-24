Healdton man faces child abuse charges

HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton man is facing child abuse charges after an incident that occurred last Wednesday.

According to court documents, Tim Wedgeworth, 64, was charged with child abuse after he willfully and maliciously hit a 5-year-old child in the face and body with a closed fist, causing injury to the child.

Wedgeworth faces up to a year in jail and a fine of no more than $5,000, if convicted.

