Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Healdton man faces child abuse charges

Tim Wedgeworth, 64, was charged with child abuse after he hit a 5-year-old child in the face...
Tim Wedgeworth, 64, was charged with child abuse after he hit a 5-year-old child in the face with a closed fist, causing injury to the child.(Carter County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEALDTON, Okla. (KXII) - A Healdton man is facing child abuse charges after an incident that occurred last Wednesday.

According to court documents, Tim Wedgeworth, 64, was charged with child abuse after he willfully and maliciously hit a 5-year-old child in the face and body with a closed fist, causing injury to the child.

Wedgeworth faces up to a year in jail and a fine of no more than $5,000, if convicted.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring
Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring
Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, are worried that the air and waterways are filled with...
Toxic wastewater from Ohio train derailment headed to Texas
At a lake near San Angelo, Jason Conn reeled in a ShareLunker weighing a whopping 17.03 pounds.
Anna man catches one of the heaviest largemouth bass in Texas history
Ginger the Giraffe was laid to rest at the Frank Buck Zoo on Tuesday.
Frank Buck Zoo says goodbye to Ginger the Giraffe
Adrienne Deturo was arrested for assault and threatening another person with a knife.
Police: woman arrested for threatening person with knife

Latest News

Don't miss the Kid's Fishing Derby this Saturday at Pebblebrook Pond in Sherman.
Sherman Parks and Rec to host annual Kid’s Fishing Derby
D'Alexis Zapata, 20, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for child sex crimes.
Sherman man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of a child
David Tood
Former S&S coach convicted of sexual assault of a child
Bryan Reider was arrested after allegedly assaulting deputies.
Man in custody after allegedly assaulting deputies