Honey Grove Fire hosts first annual varmint hunt

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - The Honey Grove Volunteer Fire Department is hosting their first annual varmint hunt next month.

According to a social media post, the hunt will begin at 12 p.m. on March 18 and end at 12 p.m. on March 19.

Two or three man teams will be hunting bobcats, coyotes, and raccoons in the area.

Participants must follow county, state, and federal hunting laws, including having a Texas hunting license.

Registration is $250 per team.

You can find more details and a list of rules here.

