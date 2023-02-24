Houston man sentenced to prison after driving to Sherman for child sex crimes

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Houston man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after entering into a plea agreement with the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

According to a press release, Devin Davis, 30, of Houston, received the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for attempting to commit aggravated sexual assault of a child and a consecutive five years in prison for possession of child pornography.

In July 2021, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Investigators began a chat operation to seek out individuals using various websites to prey on children and/or obtain child pornography. During this investigation, investigators made contact with Davis, who made clear his desire to find young girls and mothers who were willing to allow the defendant to molest their children and even participate in the deviant acts with him.

The release states that after several days of chatting, Davis agreed to drive from Houston to Sherman to meet what he believed was a four-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy to teach them how to have sex.

When he arrived to the house he believed the children were residing, he was met and arrested by law enforcement. Officers found condoms, lubricant, and what Davis believed was the favorite candy for each of the fictitious children in his possession.

Davis will have to register as a sex offender for life.

