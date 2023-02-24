Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Houston man sentenced to prison after driving to Sherman for child sex crimes

Devin Davis, 30, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for child sex crimes.
Devin Davis, 30, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for child sex crimes.(Grayson County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Houston man was sentenced to 25 years in prison after entering into a plea agreement with the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

According to a press release, Devin Davis, 30, of Houston, received the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for attempting to commit aggravated sexual assault of a child and a consecutive five years in prison for possession of child pornography.

In July 2021, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Investigators began a chat operation to seek out individuals using various websites to prey on children and/or obtain child pornography. During this investigation, investigators made contact with Davis, who made clear his desire to find young girls and mothers who were willing to allow the defendant to molest their children and even participate in the deviant acts with him.

The release states that after several days of chatting, Davis agreed to drive from Houston to Sherman to meet what he believed was a four-year-old girl and a six-year-old boy to teach them how to have sex.

When he arrived to the house he believed the children were residing, he was met and arrested by law enforcement. Officers found condoms, lubricant, and what Davis believed was the favorite candy for each of the fictitious children in his possession.

Davis will have to register as a sex offender for life.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring
Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring
At a lake near San Angelo, Jason Conn reeled in a ShareLunker weighing a whopping 17.03 pounds.
Anna man catches one of the heaviest largemouth bass in Texas history
Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, are worried that the air and waterways are filled with...
Toxic wastewater from Ohio train derailment headed to Texas
Ginger the Giraffe was laid to rest at the Frank Buck Zoo on Tuesday.
Frank Buck Zoo says goodbye to Ginger the Giraffe
Callisburg students help 80 year old custodian
Callisburg High School students helping 80 year old custodian retire again

Latest News

Denison High School student in custody after bringing toy gun to school
A plane went down just south of the Durant city limits Thursday night.
No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Bryan County
Nationwide Adderall shortage affecting Texoma
Nationwide Adderall shortage affecting Texoma
Nationwide Adderall shortage affecting Texoma
Nationwide Adderall shortage affecting Texoma