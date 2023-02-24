LOTS of Cold, And Occasional Wetness...

The outlook is for a chilly and gray Saturday with morning temperatures just a bit above freezing, from 34 to 42 degrees. Saturday highs won’t improve much, look for gray overcast skies, a chance of rain, and highs in the mid to upper 40s. As for precipitation, an over-running pattern is in place and that’s why it is cloudy, but rain has been tougher to get because the air near the ground is very dry. You can expect a weather regime with occasional patches of light rain and perhaps a passing shower on and off through Sunday morning; it’s a scenario where it may rain for an hour and then be dry for four hours, that kind of deal. Rainfall totals are expected to be low at less than a quarter on an inch.

Southerly winds begin to “scour” out the chilly air on Sunday, although I don’t expect it to be as warm as some of the models show, mid 60′s look reasonable for Sunday highs. A few showers will remain in your Sunday forecast as a warm front moves through, odds 30%.

A robust upper wave and surface front pass Sunday night and this brings the highest chance of rain, during your 7-Day forecast; unfortunately, this round of storms may also contain some severe weather. The primary threat is for strong winds as a squall line moves through Sunday night, this is expected to be an “after-dark” event.

Warm weather returns for the first half of next week with highs expected to be well above average to begin the month of March.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.