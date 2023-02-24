Texoma Local
Man in custody after allegedly assaulting deputies

Bryan Reider was arrested after allegedly assaulting deputies.
Bryan Reider was arrested after allegedly assaulting deputies.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - A man is in custody after an alleged assault involving a broom handle and a hammer.

According to a press release from the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies, along with the Whitesboro Police Department, responded to a welfare concern/disturbance at the 33000 block of US Hwy 82 on Wednesday.

Whitesboro Police arrived on scene first and had the alleged suspect, Bryan Reider in custody, stating they had used their taser on Reider.

During the investigation, which is still on going, deputies alleged Reider committed assaults with weapons including a broom handle and hammer.

While being taken to the Grayson County Jail, deputies said Reider damaged the inside of the patrol vehicle. Once he arrived at the jail, Reider allegedly assaulted deputies.

Reider faces multiple aggravated assault charges, along with obstruction, marijuana possession, criminal mischief over $2,500, and assault of a public servant.

Reider’s bond is set at $160,000.

