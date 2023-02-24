Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Mystery sphere found on beach in Japan

A mystery sphere was found on a beach in Japan this week. (Source: TV ASAHI)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mysterious metal sphere spotted on a beach in Japan prompted a response by the bomb squad earlier this week.

Officials in Hamamatsu City in Japan said police were called to the Enshuhama Beach area regarding a large unknown object seen in the sand.

Aerial views on Tuesday showed what appeared to be a massive metal sphere on the beach.

Japan’s public broadcaster NHK reported that after careful examination the object was deemed not a threat. However, no further information was shared as to what the sphere was or where it came from.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring
Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring
Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, are worried that the air and waterways are filled with...
Toxic wastewater from Ohio train derailment headed to Texas
At a lake near San Angelo, Jason Conn reeled in a ShareLunker weighing a whopping 17.03 pounds.
Anna man catches one of the heaviest largemouth bass in Texas history
Ginger the Giraffe was laid to rest at the Frank Buck Zoo on Tuesday.
Frank Buck Zoo says goodbye to Ginger the Giraffe
Adrienne Deturo was arrested for assault and threatening another person with a knife.
Police: woman arrested for threatening person with knife

Latest News

Black History Month Graphic
Local News Live: Black History Month Roundup
Two were arrested in connection with a threat that put Sherman High School on “secure” status...
Two students arrested in connection with threat at Sherman High School
Femi Redwood
Edith Lee Paine