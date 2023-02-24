Nationwide Adderall shortage affecting Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The nationwide shortage of Adderall, a medicine needed by millions, is affecting Texoma. On October 12, 2022, The FDA announced the shortage attributing it to supply chain discrepancies.

Kristin Glezman, the Pharmacist in charge at The Medicine Shoppe in Denison, said this is the same time they started experiencing a decrease in supply.

“Occasionally we do have some Adderall we are able to obtain, but it’s just kind of sporadic through our wholesaler,” Glezman said.

Glezman said there are different strengths and formulas of Adderall, extended-release and instant-release are both hard to find.

“We have been without since about November of last year,” Glezman said.

This is forcing many patients to consult doctors about other options including smaller doses and switch to alternative medications. However, Dr. Margaret Gajda said other medicines are also becoming more difficult to find too.

“We get them set up on some other medication and then three weeks later we can not find this one,” Gajda said.

She said she has had to write up to four different prescriptions for four different pharmacies in one day.

Gajda said Adderall enters and leaves the system quickly. This reduces side effects, including withdrawal if a patient has to go without.

However, she said going without Adderall can disrupt lives because it impacts productivity and focus.

Dr. Gajda said she hopes the drug makers will be more transparent about why the supply has been disrupted and when it will return to normal.

