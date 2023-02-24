Oklahoma names February Career and Technical Education Appreciation Month as Durant tech center aims to fill worker gap

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Junior Allie Rowland has looked forward to training to become a CRNA nurse since she was 6-years-old.

“One day we may be learning in the classroom, the next day we may be in here learning how to make beds or change someone or bath someone or how to do vital signs,” said Rowland. “It’s different every day, and that’s what I love.”

Rowland is a student at Kiamichi Technology Center in Durant.

“We have a lot of options for students to come and kind of get to see what it’s like to go to work in those jobs and be prepared for those jobs when they leave,” said Jessie Phillips, the communications director for Kiamichi.

Kiamichi trains students in everything from health care to IT and welding.

The classrooms are the centerpiece of Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt’s recent declaration to make February Career and Technical Education Appreciation Month.

The announcement comes as the state tries to fill openings for tech jobs.

“We hear that there is this gap in these skilled trades,” said Phillips. “That’s really what we try to focus on.”

In Durant, Phillips said the biggest local need is for health care and IT workers.

“That’s where the job openings are,” said Phillips.

Before even graduating high school, students like Rowland are jump-starting their childhood dreams while becoming the heart of Oklahoma’s solution in filling tech jobs.

“I can start a lot sooner in the medical field a lot sooner than, you know, in college or after college,” said Rowland. “I can start in high school. I can have something to do to help and benefit the people in our community while I am still learning to help them even more.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.