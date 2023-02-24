Police: man arrested for revenge porn

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested in Cooke County for publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material.

According to court documents, Joshua Lewis, 32, was arrested Wednesday after being indicted for sharing private, intimate photos of a woman, without her consent.

Court documents state it was to cause the woman harm, specifically to embarrass her.

Lewis was released after posting a $20,000 bond.

