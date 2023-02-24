Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police: man arrested for revenge porn

Joshua Lewis, 32, was arrested after being indicted for sharing private, intimate photos of a...
Joshua Lewis, 32, was arrested after being indicted for sharing private, intimate photos of a woman.(Cooke County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOKE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested in Cooke County for publishing or threatening to publish intimate visual material.

According to court documents, Joshua Lewis, 32, was arrested Wednesday after being indicted for sharing private, intimate photos of a woman, without her consent.

Court documents state it was to cause the woman harm, specifically to embarrass her.

Lewis was released after posting a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring
Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring
Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, are worried that the air and waterways are filled with...
Toxic wastewater from Ohio train derailment headed to Texas
At a lake near San Angelo, Jason Conn reeled in a ShareLunker weighing a whopping 17.03 pounds.
Anna man catches one of the heaviest largemouth bass in Texas history
Ginger the Giraffe was laid to rest at the Frank Buck Zoo on Tuesday.
Frank Buck Zoo says goodbye to Ginger the Giraffe
Adrienne Deturo was arrested for assault and threatening another person with a knife.
Police: woman arrested for threatening person with knife

Latest News

Bryan Reider was arrested after allegedly assaulting deputies.
Man in custody after allegedly assaulting deputies
Devin Davis, 30, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for child sex crimes.
Houston man sentenced to prison after driving to Sherman for child sex crimes
Denison High School student in custody after bringing toy gun to school
A plane went down just south of the Durant city limits Thursday night.
No injuries after plane makes emergency landing in Bryan County