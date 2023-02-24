Sherman man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of a child

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for child sex crimes.

According to a press release, D’Alexis Miguel Zapata, 20, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child and 20 years for indecency with a child by sexual contact. The sentences will run concurrently, meaning if Zapata serves the whole sentence, he will serve 25 years.

In Sept. 2020, Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators began an investigation following an outcry of sexual abuse by a very young child, the release states. The child was a relative of Zapata.

The victim reported the abuse had occurred in Sherman and on several occasions. Zapata initially denied the claims, but later confessed, according to the district attorney’s office.

