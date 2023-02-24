Texoma Local
Sherman Parks and Rec to host annual Kid’s Fishing Derby

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Parks and Recreation is hosting a kid-friendly fishing event this weekend.

According to a social media post, the Kid’s Fishing Derby will take place Saturday at Pebblebrook Pond from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sherman Parks and Rec said they are stocking the pond with nearly 1,000 trout to ensure that every kid casting will have an opportunity to catch a fish.

The first 100 kids who register at the event will receive a free goodie bag and be entered for free door prizes. The event is free to the public.

