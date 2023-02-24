Sherman Parks and Rec to host annual Kid’s Fishing Derby

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman Parks and Recreation is hosting a kid-friendly fishing event this weekend.

According to a social media post, the Kid’s Fishing Derby will take place Saturday at Pebblebrook Pond from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sherman Parks and Rec said they are stocking the pond with nearly 1,000 trout to ensure that every kid casting will have an opportunity to catch a fish.

The first 100 kids who register at the event will receive a free goodie bag and be entered for free door prizes. The event is free to the public.

We cannot wait to see you all this weekend at Pebblebrook Pond for the annual Kid's Fishing Derby! We will have the pond... Posted by Sherman Parks & Recreation on Thursday, February 23, 2023

