Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Two students arrested in connection with threat at Sherman High School

Two were arrested in connection with a threat that put Sherman High School on “secure” status...
Two were arrested in connection with a threat that put Sherman High School on “secure” status on Wednesday.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Two students were arrested in connection with a threat that put Sherman High School on “secure” status on Wednesday.

According to a press release from Sherman ISD, around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, a female called the SISD central office, claiming that her son was on his way to SHS and intended to harm the campus.

The district said their police department, staff, administrators, Sherman Police, Grayson County deputies, and DPS troopers immediately responded to the threat. All doors remained locked while the campus was guarded and searched.

“Well I would just say, you know, talk to your kids at home,” Sherman ISD Police Chief Heath Wester said. “Be engaged with them, make them understand the consequences of their actions. Because, when you make calls like this, we are going to have to get involved.”

The Sherman ISD Police Department has investigated the matter, resulting in the arrest of two female Sherman High School students, one of whom, police said, made the phone call. Chief Wester said the students were captured on video surveillance making the phone call.

“School safety is so serious right now,” Wester said. “This is just a threat you can not make, whether you think it’s a joke or not, it’s not a joke, because we take it serious.”

Both students face charges of making a terroristic threat and face up to 10 years in prison, if convicted.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring
Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring
Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, are worried that the air and waterways are filled with...
Toxic wastewater from Ohio train derailment headed to Texas
At a lake near San Angelo, Jason Conn reeled in a ShareLunker weighing a whopping 17.03 pounds.
Anna man catches one of the heaviest largemouth bass in Texas history
Ginger the Giraffe was laid to rest at the Frank Buck Zoo on Tuesday.
Frank Buck Zoo says goodbye to Ginger the Giraffe
Adrienne Deturo was arrested for assault and threatening another person with a knife.
Police: woman arrested for threatening person with knife

Latest News

Honey Grove Fire Department hosts first annual varmint hunt.
Honey Grove Fire hosts first annual varmint hunt
Astronaut John Herrington proposes new names for star and planet in the Chickasaw language.
Astronaut proposes new names for a star and planet in the Chickasaw language
Don't miss the Kid's Fishing Derby this Saturday at Pebblebrook Pond in Sherman.
Sherman Parks and Rec to host annual Kid’s Fishing Derby
Tim Wedgeworth, 64, was charged with child abuse after he hit a 5-year-old child in the face...
Healdton man faces child abuse charges