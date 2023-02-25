Former Sherman tennis club will be restored with outdoor & indoor courts

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County residents and tennis lovers may remember the former Four Seasons Tennis and Health Club in Sherman.

The facility was most recently used as a warehouse for cosmetics, but now the club is getting a makeover.

Tennis enthusiasts want to restore the place to its former glory, calling it The Four Season Racquet Club.

“I think it’s a great place,” said Scott Whiteman, the tennis director at The Four Season Racquet Club. “A growing place, but my main thought was we can bring this club back to life.”

“Basically, all we’re doing is painting the courts, cleaning up outside, but there’s a lot of cleaning and stuff to do,” said Brian Previaty, owner of The Four Season Racquet Club.

The club will have seven outdoor tennis courts, five with lights for night games.

“Wow, tennis teaches a lot,” said Nadia Burgess, who runs Fist Bump Tennis Academy and plans to teach at the club. “I love tennis because it brings a lot of characters together. It teaches discipline. It teaches you how to be part of a team, and it’s a sport for life.”

On top of all the tennis courts, the club will also offer one of the most popular sports right now, pickleball.

Some of the world’s most experienced professionals plan to take to the courts.

“I ended up representing South Africa in two world cups,” said Burgess.

“We’re going to have softer programs for the younger kids, but we want to establish this as a really solid tennis academy where kids can come and train and eventually go on to play professional, hopefully, college scholarships,” said Whiteman.

Club owners said the first serves could come in the next month or two.

“I envision families, kids laughing, kids having people to look up to,” said Burgess.

