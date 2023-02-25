Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Former Sherman tennis club will be restored with outdoor & indoor courts

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County residents and tennis lovers may remember the former Four Seasons Tennis and Health Club in Sherman.

The facility was most recently used as a warehouse for cosmetics, but now the club is getting a makeover.

Tennis enthusiasts want to restore the place to its former glory, calling it The Four Season Racquet Club.

“I think it’s a great place,” said Scott Whiteman, the tennis director at The Four Season Racquet Club. “A growing place, but my main thought was we can bring this club back to life.”

“Basically, all we’re doing is painting the courts, cleaning up outside, but there’s a lot of cleaning and stuff to do,” said Brian Previaty, owner of The Four Season Racquet Club.

The club will have seven outdoor tennis courts, five with lights for night games.

“Wow, tennis teaches a lot,” said Nadia Burgess, who runs Fist Bump Tennis Academy and plans to teach at the club. “I love tennis because it brings a lot of characters together. It teaches discipline. It teaches you how to be part of a team, and it’s a sport for life.”

On top of all the tennis courts, the club will also offer one of the most popular sports right now, pickleball.

Some of the world’s most experienced professionals plan to take to the courts.

“I ended up representing South Africa in two world cups,” said Burgess.

“We’re going to have softer programs for the younger kids, but we want to establish this as a really solid tennis academy where kids can come and train and eventually go on to play professional, hopefully, college scholarships,” said Whiteman.

Club owners said the first serves could come in the next month or two.

“I envision families, kids laughing, kids having people to look up to,” said Burgess.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring
Midway Mall gets upgrade after being bought by new company last spring
Residents in East Palestine, Ohio, are worried that the air and waterways are filled with...
Toxic wastewater from Ohio train derailment headed to Texas
At a lake near San Angelo, Jason Conn reeled in a ShareLunker weighing a whopping 17.03 pounds.
Anna man catches one of the heaviest largemouth bass in Texas history
Ginger the Giraffe was laid to rest at the Frank Buck Zoo on Tuesday.
Frank Buck Zoo says goodbye to Ginger the Giraffe
Adrienne Deturo was arrested for assault and threatening another person with a knife.
Police: woman arrested for threatening person with knife

Latest News

Denison Dam rip rap
Improvements underway underneath the Denison Dam
Denison Dam rip rap
Denison Dam
Glitch's Arcade is now open in Sherman.
Glitch’s Arcade holds grand opening
Two were arrested in connection with a threat that put Sherman High School on “secure” status...
Two students arrested in connection with threat at Sherman High School