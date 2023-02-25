Glitch’s Arcade holds grand opening

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new Sherman business is a blast from the past that is fun for all ages.

The skee ball machine was ready and the ninja turtles were on the tube as Glitch’s Arcade held it’s grand opening Friday afternoon.

The new business is located on Grand Ave. in the same shopping center as Cici’s Pizza.

The arcade features many classic games, from Donkey Kong and Ms. Pac-Man to air hockey and more recent favorites.

“The first and foremost thing is that you cannot replicate this environment at home,” Owner Ryan Lux said. “You can sit on your couch and play a game, and you can play a game with your friends sitting on your couch, but you can’t replicate the sounds that are going on around you. It’s just the immersion experience that you can get inside of a place like this that you can’t get at home.”

Glitch’s is open Thursdays through Sundays with various hours. You can find them here.

Admission is $12 for the day. All machines are set on free play.

