Improvements underway underneath the Denison Dam

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - “Most of the time, rip rap is large natural stone between 15 and 24 inches in diameter. That helps stabilize the dirt along rivers and shorelines and things to keep it held in place there during flood, moving water events and things like that,” Lake Manager from the US Army Corps of Engineers’, Jacob Ellison said.

The last major flooding event, 8 years ago, caused a lot of rip rap to erode into the river under the Denison Dam.

“So, we’ve got a contract ongoing right now to recover that rip rap and move it up back up onto the bank shoreline here to help stabilize that for future floods,” Ellison explained.

Clearing out the rip rap from the dam doesn’t happen very often.

In fact, the collection of rocks in the riverbank is from years of erosion.

However, when the project is done, marine life, and the quality of water will improve.

Ellison said this project took a lot of collaboration.

“We’ve coordinated with ODWC and Texas Parks and Wildlife and their fisheries biologists have worked with us on this project to ensure that we not only get what we want done, but also it benefits the fishery in eliminating the pooling and helping the water quality for the fishery below Texoma Dam as well,” Ellison said.

He is hoping this project works so well, that they won’t have to do this again anytime soon.

The project is expected to be completed in about a month.

