WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Whitewright star athlete Maverick Sartain is headed to Hendrix College to play football.

Sartain made his decision official with a signing ceremony at the high school. Sartain has been a big part of coach Kevin Wiggins’ bunch over the years, and he is excited to take the next step.

