Cooper man arrested after shooting woman

A man was taken to jail in Delta County after a shooting in Cooper.
A man was taken to jail in Delta County after a shooting in Cooper.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COOPER, Texas (KXII) -A man was taken to jail in Delta County after a shooting in Cooper.

Delta County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a woman being assaulted at home.

The victim’s relative reported that the suspect had struck her with a gun.

When deputies arrived at the location, they attempted to make contact with the occupants, but no one would come to the front door.

After continued efforts, deputies convinced the man identified as 33-year-old Cooper resident Louis Anthony Williams to let the victim leave the home and turn himself in. Then it was discovered that the victim had two cuts and a contusion on her forehead.

During the subsequent investigation, the victim revealed that the suspect had shot at her twice and struck her with his vehicle earlier in the day to get her to go back to the residence with him.

Williams has been charged with several felony and misdemeanor charges and is awaiting trial in the Delta County Jail.

