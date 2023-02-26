Texoma Local
From Fog to Hurricane Strength Wind

Overview of Sunday night’s severe weather
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Thick fog has descended on parts of Texoma, greatly reducing visibility. Places like Ada, Durant, Bonham, Paris and Hugo are still being affected by thick fog this Sunday afternoon.

The fog will move out this evening as a Wind Advisory is in effect for all Texoma counties until Monday morning. This is in preparation for tonight’s band of severe storms moving through Oklahoma and into Texoma later tonight. Meteorologists are warning of a “derecho” - a line of fast moving windstorms bringing damaging, hurricane strength winds.

Later Sunday evening around 8-9pm, southerly wind speeds will increase to 20-30mph with wind gusts clocking in at 40-50mph. These speeds will occur across Texoma before and after the line of storms move through the area. As the band of storms passes over Texoma between 10pm and 2am, wind speeds of 80-100mph will be possible. Needless to say, you should wait until Monday morning to put your trash cans on the curb if Monday is your pick-up day.

The threat of tornadoes in Texoma looks extremely low. However, even if Texoma doesn’t get a Tornado Warning tonight, the destructive winds can still cause damage. Power outages are possible if power lines are blown over.

So it’s time to batten down the hatches Texoma. Make sure you’re at home and hunkered down this evening. We’ll be monitoring this storm all night as it passes through.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

