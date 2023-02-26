Texoma hosts 4th Annual Youth Agrobotics Challenge

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The 4th Annual Youth Agrobotics Challenge was held today at the Texoma Event Center in Denison. This year 28 teams competed and 11 of them were from Grayson County.

These competitions happen all across Texas. Dr. Tamra McGauhy the 4-H Coordinator for Grayson county said as long as she is on the board there will be an event in Texoma.

Agrobotics makes agriculture and technology collide, in this competition, they were farming with robots. This year’s challenge was to grow plants on the moon.

“The kids of today, they legitimately could be living on the moon at some point,” McGauhy said.

Using robots built from legos, teams completed challenges while overcoming obstacles as they attempted to sprout success.

The competition was intense, but for two teams there was an added layer of pressure.

In their words, it was sibling rivalry.

An 8th-grade team, called the “Cyber Turtles”, said they started competing after watching their younger siblings compete.

“I just want to beat them,” a “Cyber Turtles” team member said.

The siblings are 6th graders, their team is called “In Theory it Will Work”, and they hold two wins over their big brothers.

“After competitions sometimes he’ll be like ‘I’m gonna beat you next time’,” an “In Theory it Will Work” team member said.

This team was the first team in the area. Tenly, the girl who started it all said she was inspired after watching a competition in Fort Worth.

“I wanna bring this to Whitesboro, I’m going to start a team,” Tenly said.

She added that watching it grow to nearly 30 teams this year was amazing. McGauhy said they have the room to add up to 30 new teams next year.

