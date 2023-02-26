Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Texoma hosts 4th Annual Youth Agrobotics Challenge

Texoma hosting the 4th Annual Youth Agrobotics Challenge
Texoma hosts the 4th Annual Youth Agrobotics Challenge(Erin Pellet)
By Erin Pellet
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The 4th Annual Youth Agrobotics Challenge was held today at the Texoma Event Center in Denison. This year 28 teams competed and 11 of them were from Grayson County.

These competitions happen all across Texas. Dr. Tamra McGauhy the 4-H Coordinator for Grayson county said as long as she is on the board there will be an event in Texoma.

Agrobotics makes agriculture and technology collide, in this competition, they were farming with robots. This year’s challenge was to grow plants on the moon.

“The kids of today, they legitimately could be living on the moon at some point,” McGauhy said.

Using robots built from legos, teams completed challenges while overcoming obstacles as they attempted to sprout success.

The competition was intense, but for two teams there was an added layer of pressure.

In their words, it was sibling rivalry.

An 8th-grade team, called the “Cyber Turtles”, said they started competing after watching their younger siblings compete.

“I just want to beat them,” a “Cyber Turtles” team member said.

The siblings are 6th graders, their team is called “In Theory it Will Work”, and they hold two wins over their big brothers.

“After competitions sometimes he’ll be like ‘I’m gonna beat you next time’,” an “In Theory it Will Work” team member said.

This team was the first team in the area. Tenly, the girl who started it all said she was inspired after watching a competition in Fort Worth.

“I wanna bring this to Whitesboro, I’m going to start a team,” Tenly said.

She added that watching it grow to nearly 30 teams this year was amazing. McGauhy said they have the room to add up to 30 new teams next year.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two were arrested in connection with a threat that put Sherman High School on “secure” status...
Two students arrested in connection with threat at Sherman High School
A man was taken to jail in Delta County after a shooting in Cooper.
Cooper man arrested after shooting woman
Grayson County residents and tennis lovers may remember the former Four Seasons Tennis and...
Former Sherman tennis club will be restored with outdoor & indoor courts
David Tood
Former S&S coach convicted of sexual assault of a child
Two men have been arrested in Delta County, Texas after a truck stolen from Arkansas was found...
Two men arrested after stolen truck runs out of gas, deputies say

Latest News

Two men have been arrested in Delta County, Texas after a truck stolen from Arkansas was found...
Two men arrested after stolen truck runs out of gas, deputies say
A man was taken to jail in Delta County after a shooting in Cooper.
Cooper man arrested after shooting woman
Turner Falls improving Park
Turner Falls Park has improvements that will be completed before Summer
Denison Dam rip rap
Improvements underway underneath the Denison Dam