Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Weather Alert for Sunday Night

Severe Storm Risk overnight with very strong winds
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sunday will start off cool and calm with some patchy fog across parts of Texoma. Then it’s all increasing winds throughout the day. On the good hand, this will warm up Texoma rapidly by 20-30 degrees from Saturday. On the bad hand, it is speeding up ahead of a severe storm risk.

By Sunday evening, wind speeds will increase to 20-30mph with wind gusts up to 40-50mph. Strong, damaging winds are the primary threat as a line of storms move through Texoma around 9-10pm. They will weaken as they move through the area, so the highest chance for severe risks will be in the Oklahoma counties. Hail up to golf ball size is possible and we can’t rule out the risk of a tornado. Though the conditions for tornado formation are unfavorable.

Once the storms pass through, February will wrap up with highs in the 70s. There’s a chance for more rain to kick off March, but we’ll worry about that once we get past Sunday night.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Tood
Former S&S coach convicted of sexual assault of a child
Bryan Reider was arrested after allegedly assaulting deputies.
Man in custody after allegedly assaulting deputies
Callisburg High School students start GoFundMe for 80-year-old janitor who had to come out of...
Callisburg students raise more than $200k for janitor
Denison High School student in custody after bringing toy gun to school
Joshua Lewis, 32, was arrested after being indicted for sharing private, intimate photos of a...
Police: man arrested for revenge porn

Latest News

Full Morning Weather 2/24/2023
Full Morning Weather 2/24/2023
Full Morning Weather 2/23/2023
Full Morning Weather 2/23/2023
Full Morning Weather 2/22/2023
Full Morning Weather 2/22/2023
Full Morning Weather 2/21/2023
Full Morning Weather 2/21/2023