Weather Alert for Sunday Night

Sunday will start off cool and calm with some patchy fog across parts of Texoma. Then it’s all increasing winds throughout the day. On the good hand, this will warm up Texoma rapidly by 20-30 degrees from Saturday. On the bad hand, it is speeding up ahead of a severe storm risk.

By Sunday evening, wind speeds will increase to 20-30mph with wind gusts up to 40-50mph. Strong, damaging winds are the primary threat as a line of storms move through Texoma around 9-10pm. They will weaken as they move through the area, so the highest chance for severe risks will be in the Oklahoma counties. Hail up to golf ball size is possible and we can’t rule out the risk of a tornado. Though the conditions for tornado formation are unfavorable.

Once the storms pass through, February will wrap up with highs in the 70s. There’s a chance for more rain to kick off March, but we’ll worry about that once we get past Sunday night.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

