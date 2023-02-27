Ardmore man arrested for running into woman’s garage door

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -an Ardmore man has been arrested for running a car into a woman’s garage door.

Court documents state that James Winnard is accused of pointing a gun at a woman, then using her car to run into her garage door. He then broke the windows of another car.

Winnard was charged with two counts of injuring a vehicle, pointing a gun, and malicious injury to property.

