Ardmore man arrested for running into woman’s garage door

an Ardmore man has been arrested for running a car into a woman’s garage door.
an Ardmore man has been arrested for running a car into a woman's garage door.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) -an Ardmore man has been arrested for running a car into a woman’s garage door.

Court documents state that James Winnard is accused of pointing a gun at a woman, then using her car to run into her garage door. He then broke the windows of another car.

Winnard was charged with two counts of injuring a vehicle, pointing a gun, and malicious injury to property.

