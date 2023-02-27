Early voting begins Thursday in Bryan Co.

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Early voting begins Thursday for voters in Bryan County.

According to Bryan County Election Board Secretary Kimberly Norris, early voting is open to all voters.

“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early,” Norris said. “Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines.”

Early voting is available Thursday, March 2nd and Friday, March 3rd from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the County Election Board located at 402 W Evergreen St Ste A-2.

Norris reminds voters that early voting is not available at polling locations.

