Free ASL classes offered by Oklahoma School for the Deaf

SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma School for the Deaf is offering free sign language classes this spring.

There are two eight-lesson self-paced courses, ASL I and ASL II, that are available until the end of July.

The courses are free, but the school does ask you to donate if you enjoy the material.

The courses do not count for professional development, but they offer a basic understanding for conversational sign language.

The courses can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.