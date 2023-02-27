Texoma Local
Free ASL classes offered by Oklahoma School for the Deaf

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SULPHUR, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma School for the Deaf is offering free sign language classes this spring.

There are two eight-lesson self-paced courses, ASL I and ASL II, that are available until the end of July.

The courses are free, but the school does ask you to donate if you enjoy the material.

The courses do not count for professional development, but they offer a basic understanding for conversational sign language.

The courses can be found here.

