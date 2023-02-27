Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Gainesville Police investigate structure fire

The Gainesville Police Department is investigating after a structure fire at an apartment on...
The Gainesville Police Department is investigating after a structure fire at an apartment on Saturday night.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Police Department is investigating after a structure fire at an apartment on Saturday night.

According to a press release, officers responded to a structure fire at building 21 at the Lexington Square Apartments located at 2008 N. I-35 in Gainesville around 8:45 p.m.

Firefighters put out the fire, and found the apartment was vacant. There were no injuries reported and there was only minor damage to the apartment.

Gainesville Police is asking for anyone with information about the fire to call (940) 668-777 or message them on Facebook.

For anonymous tips, call (940) 612-0000.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two men have been arrested in Delta County, Texas after a truck stolen from Arkansas was found...
Two men arrested after stolen truck runs out of gas, deputies say
A man was taken to jail in Delta County after a shooting in Cooper.
Cooper man arrested after shooting woman
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
We’re Warm & Quiet... For Now
Two were arrested in connection with a threat that put Sherman High School on “secure” status...
Two students arrested in connection with threat at Sherman High School
an Ardmore man has been arrested for running a car into a woman’s garage door.
Ardmore man arrested for running into woman’s garage door

Latest News

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is giving the community a change to learn what life...
Grayson Co. Sheriff’s Office offer 12-week citizen’s academy
Ardmore Police are looking for this woman, who they say is suspected of fraud.
Ardmore Police looking for fraud suspect
Texoma hosts 4th Annual Youth Agrobotics Challenge
Texoma hosts 4th Annual Youth Agrobotics Challenge
Early voting begins Thursday for voters in Bryan County.
Early voting begins Thursday in Bryan Co.