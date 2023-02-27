Gainesville Police investigate structure fire

GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The Gainesville Police Department is investigating after a structure fire at an apartment on Saturday night.

According to a press release, officers responded to a structure fire at building 21 at the Lexington Square Apartments located at 2008 N. I-35 in Gainesville around 8:45 p.m.

Firefighters put out the fire, and found the apartment was vacant. There were no injuries reported and there was only minor damage to the apartment.

Gainesville Police is asking for anyone with information about the fire to call (940) 668-777 or message them on Facebook.

For anonymous tips, call (940) 612-0000.

