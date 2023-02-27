Grayson Co. Sheriff’s Office offer 12-week citizen’s academy

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is giving the community a change to learn what life is like as a deputy.

According to a press release, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy is a 12-week program taught by GCSO members that is offered at no cost to qualified individuals.

Topics covered during the program include:

Organizational Structure

Patrol Operations

Criminal/Narcotics Investigations

Evidence Processing

Special Response Team

K-9 Unit

911 Communications

Detention

Collections

Civil Process

Policy and Procedure

Firearms

Crime Prevention

Use of Force

The Citizen’s Academy meets on Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Assembly Room, 100 W. Houston St. in Sherman.

Attendees must:

be 18 years of age or older

live, work, or attend school in Grayson County

pass a background check

have no criminal history (other than traffic tickets)

sign the waiver of liability

make the commitment to attend the entire academy to graduate.

The deadline to apply is March 24. Classes begin April 6. Graduation is June 22.

To register, download the application and waiver of liability. Please return completed application and waiver of liability to Capt. Martin Hall at the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 200 S Crockett St, Sherman, TX 75090.

Please include a copy of your Texas Driver’s License or Identification Card. These documents can be mailed or emailed to hallm@co.grayson.tx.us

If you have any questions, please contact Capt. Martin Hall via email hallm@co.grayson.tx.us or phone 903-821-0863.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.