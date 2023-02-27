Texoma Local
Grayson Co. Sheriff’s Office offer 12-week citizen’s academy

The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is giving the community a change to learn what life is like as a deputy.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is giving the community a change to learn what life is like as a deputy.

According to a press release, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Citizen’s Academy is a 12-week program taught by GCSO members that is offered at no cost to qualified individuals.

Topics covered during the program include:

  • Organizational Structure
  • Patrol Operations
  • Criminal/Narcotics Investigations
  • Evidence Processing
  • Special Response Team
  • K-9 Unit
  • 911 Communications
  • Detention
  • Collections
  • Civil Process
  • Policy and Procedure
  • Firearms
  • Crime Prevention
  • Use of Force

The Citizen’s Academy meets on Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Assembly Room, 100 W. Houston St. in Sherman.

Attendees must:

  • be 18 years of age or older
  • live, work, or attend school in Grayson County
  • pass a background check
  • have no criminal history (other than traffic tickets)
  • sign the waiver of liability
  • make the commitment to attend the entire academy to graduate.

The deadline to apply is March 24. Classes begin April 6. Graduation is June 22.

To register, download the application and waiver of liability. Please return completed application and waiver of liability to Capt. Martin Hall at the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 200 S Crockett St, Sherman, TX 75090.

Please include a copy of your Texas Driver’s License or Identification Card. These documents can be mailed or emailed to hallm@co.grayson.tx.us

If you have any questions, please contact Capt. Martin Hall via email hallm@co.grayson.tx.us or phone 903-821-0863.

