Love County house fire leaves family homeless

THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Love County family lost everything after a fire early Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post by the Fire Departments of Love County, the Thackerville family woke up around 1 a.m. to a house filled with smoke.

It took the department 2.5 hours to put the blaze out.

FDLC asked that residents make sure smoke detectors are working, and to practice a fire drill several times a year.

