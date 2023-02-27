Love County house fire leaves family homeless
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
THACKERVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Love County family lost everything after a fire early Saturday morning.
According to a Facebook post by the Fire Departments of Love County, the Thackerville family woke up around 1 a.m. to a house filled with smoke.
It took the department 2.5 hours to put the blaze out.
FDLC asked that residents make sure smoke detectors are working, and to practice a fire drill several times a year.
