Monday: The Dust Settles, The Wind Eases

Severe winds left thousands of people without power Sunday night, now Texoma will deal with some blowing dust that settles out during the day Monday. Winds ease to around 20 mph by afternoon, much improved from Sunday. Monday’s highs should make the 70s.

Tuesday is looking sunny and warm with highs pushing 80 degrees, and Wednesday will run partly cloudy and in the 70s. It’s a warm start to March for sure.

A well-developed upper low returns us to a chance of rain by Thursday, right now this system looks fairly cold and that would keep most of the severe weather to our southeast, but as always it’s something to watch closely.

Next weekend shows a pattern of clear, chilly nights (30s) and sunny, seasonably mild days (60s)

