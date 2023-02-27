Quiet Skies Tuesday, Severe Storm Threat Returns Thursday

Expect a clear night with chilly lows near the average for late February, anywhere from 38 to 45 degrees. Winds should be very light from the south-southwest.

Tuesday is looking sunny and warm with highs in the 70s and a moderate southwesterly breeze of 15 mph to perhaps 20 mph. Wednesday will run partly cloudy, but there will be a chance of showers or an isolated thunderstorm mainly over the eastern half of Texoma as a very weak upper impulse passes.

Now comes the trouble: Another upper low, similar to Sunday’s, tracks from the Canadian Pacific coast Tuesday morning all the way to Texoma skies by Thursday. It contains a lot of cold air aloft and that plus a surface cold front and return flow of Gulf moisture could bring another round of severe weather our way.

Gusty north winds follow for Friday and we’re looking at chilly overnight lows in the 30s with daytime highs in the 50s on Friday and the 60s Sat-Sun. Skies should be generally sun-filled during the day and featuring lots of starts at night.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

