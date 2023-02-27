Storms bring damaging high winds to Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - While a line of severe storms produced tornadoes to the north and west of Texoma Sunday, they still brought damaging winds late Sunday evening, as we experienced ourselves here at News 12.

As she was anchoring the late 10 p.m. newscast Sunday, News 12 weekend anchor and reporter Caroline Cluiss-Fletcher’s news car was struck by a fallen tree in at the KXII Studios in Sherman. Thankfully, the car was parked and no one was injured.

KXII Studios, Sherman (2.27.23) (KXII)

In Grayson County, power was knocked out at the Sherman Town Center and in the area of Yarborough and Sunset in Sherman. Some Denison residents saw tree damage from the damaging winds measured at up to 56 miles per hour. Below is a photo of a home on Arapaho Cove in Denison.

Arapaho Cove, Denison (2.27.23) (Viewer submitted)

And in Gainesville, the Frank Buck Zoo was forced to close Monday due to damage caused by the storms.

Update: It has been determine we will remain closed the whole day to finish clean up work. Zoo will delay opening until 12pm. We have some clean up from last night’s winds, but everyone is okay. Posted by Frank Buck Zoo on Monday, February 27, 2023

Elsewhere, the strongest wind gust in Texoma was recorded in Fittstown (Pontotoc County, Okla.) at 86 miles per hour, where a semi ran off the highway with wind as the suspected cause. There were also reports of golf ball sized hail and power outages in the area.

In Carter County, there are reports of wind damage near Lake Murray, where a sheet metal roof was blown off an outbuilding.

In Bryan County, a Calera home had its roof partially blown off and a power pole snapped at Choctaw Road and Cale Switch Road. There were also power outages reported in that area. The highest reported winds in Bryan County Sundya night were at 58 miles per hour.

There are no reports of any tornadoes touching down in Texoma, as of 11 a.m. Monday.

There are no reports of any storm-related injuries in Texoma. We’ll have more on damage throughout the area tonight on News 12.

