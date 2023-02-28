Texoma Local
Ardmore man faces trafficking charges after allegedly receiving drugs my mail

Christopher Loftis, 45, is facing drug trafficking charges after allegedly knowingly retrieving...
Christopher Loftis, 45, is facing drug trafficking charges after allegedly knowingly retrieving a package that contained drugs.(Carter County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly retrieved a package from a house, knowing it contained drugs.

According to court documents, Christopher Loftis, 45, was charged with two felony counts of attempting or endeavoring to engage aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and two felony counts of possessing a firearm after conviction or during probation.

Court documents state that on Wednesday, Loftis retrieved a package left at a residence in Ardmore and returned to his residence, believing said package to contain aggravated trafficking quantities of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Loftis also had two pistols in his possession, which is a felony, because he was previously convicted of trafficking illegal drugs in April 2010.

Loftis faces up to 28 years in prison, if convicted.

