Callisburg ISD janitor retiring after students raise over $270k

The rally for the Callisburg ISD janitor ended on a very high note, the 80-year old custodian...
The rally for the Callisburg ISD janitor ended on a very high note, the 80-year old custodian retired, again, Tuesday.(Callisburg Students)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CALLISBURG, Texas (KXII) - The rally for the Callisburg ISD janitor ended on a very high note, the 80-year old custodian retired, again, Tuesday.

With the rising cost of living, Mr. James went back to work to help make ends meet.

Since February, James had been cleaning the halls along with other duties and the students noticed.

Callisburg senior Greyson Thurman started a GoFundMe and received a huge outpouring of support. Students raised more than $270k, before taking down the GoFundMe, more than enough to send Mr. James back into retirement.

Callisburg ISD Superintendent Mr. Donald L. Metzler said James’ last day at work was Tuesday.

