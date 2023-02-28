Texoma Local
Construction in Colbert may delay travel time

Northbound lanes should be restored onto the US 75 overpass mid to late March.
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) -If you’re driving through Colbert you might want to leave the house a little bit early.

Construction on US 75 over State Highway 91 has temporarily diverted the northbound lanes onto a southbound lane.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said it’s part of the weigh station construction project.

Northbound lanes should be restored onto the US 75 overpass mid to late March.

