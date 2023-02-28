Denison ISD hosting town hall meetings addressing proposed school bond

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison ISD is hosting a series of town hall meetings to address the proposed $132 million dollar school bond. The bond would bring expansion to the district, which they say is a necessity.

The Lamar Elementary Principal, Emily Barnett, said her school is beyond capacity and even some closets have been repurposed as offices. Her staff is being creative in utilizing spaces but it is not ideal. She said the expansion would be amazing for her students.

“Would be life-changing for them, that they can see they have that same experience as all the other students in the city,” Barnett said.

Kelly Spiegle, the Co-Chair of the Long-Range Planning Committee, said the passing of this bond would also benefit staff members.

“Our staff and students deserve to show up every day and learn and teach in an environment that’s safe and wonderful and conducive for the work they’re producing,” Spiegle said.

She said the bond was thoroughly thought out with the committee spending hundreds of hours in meetings.

“We got a tour of every facility, we got to see the good bad and ugly, we got to see the usage of that facility, we got to see the needs there,” Spiegle said.

Said if this bond does not pass, the school district would add portables.

“Which are unsafe, whether you’re talking about weather or security, it’s an unsafe situation and will be our reality,” Spiegle said.

These meetings will allow taxpayers to learn how the potential passing of the bond could affect them. Randy Reid, the Assistant Superintendent for Business Services, says 8.5 cents would be the highest taxes would increase.

“We would have to our taxes 8.5 cents and that’s projected right now,” Reid said.

This number could step down over the years.

“Unless we have additional schools that we need to build,” Reid said.

There will be meetings through April 24th and anyone can attend. The bond will be on the May ballot.

