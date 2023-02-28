Texoma Local
Denison Service League donates $10K to Boy Scout troop

The Denison Service League presented Boy Scout Troop 605 with a $10,000 donation Monday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Service League presented Boy Scout Troop 605 with a $10,000 donation Monday.

Denison Service League Fundraising Chair Blair Jowell said the donation is part of the league’s commitment to continue to provide community service.

The funds will be used for equipment and activities for the troop, furthering the time honored tradition of scouting.

Denison Service League is currently in the affiliation process to become the Junior League of Grayson County, Jowell said.

