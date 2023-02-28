Texoma Local
Disposing of debris and branches after severe weather

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sunday night’s severe weather knocked over many trees and limbs due to the strong wind gusts. Now comes time for the clean up.

According to David Hillock, the State Consumer Horticulture Extension Specialist for Oklahoma State University, said when cleaning up damaged tress, the first step is to get an assessment of the area.

During the assessment, you can determine whether or not you can handle the clean up, if you need to hire someone, if any trees can be saved with proper pruning, or if it’s best to simply cut the tree down entirely.

“There’s potential of it falling down later on because it’s so damaged,” Hillock said. “What’s it going to fall on? Is it going to fall on your house and cause more damage? Is it going to fall on your car? Could it cause physical damage? So those are things that need to be assessed.”

Check with your local community to see if they offer clean up days to haul away any branches or debris. Branches can also be turned into mulch using a chipper.

