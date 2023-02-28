Texoma Local
Grayson, MSC top NJCAA polls

Grayson, MSC both ranked #1
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texoma area claims some of the best local college softball in the nation. Now, the rankings prove it.

The Grayson Lady Vikings are ranked #1 in the NJCAA Division I poll. Grayson posted wins of 17-3 and 25-0 last week against Carl Albert.

Murray State College is ranked #1 in the NJCAA Division II poll. The Lady Aggies are 16-0 and got a sweep of all the first place votes.

