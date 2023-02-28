Gunter Volleyball receives State Championship rings

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - It’s officially ring season in Gunter as the Tigers celebrate a monumental moment for their athletic program with volleyball receiving their state championship rings.

Following an absolutely fantastic fall season, the Lady Tigers Volleyball Team make history as the first women’s program to bring home a state title back to Gunter. With all smiles as players and coaches finally got to try out their new historic hardware.

“There are so many amazing teams that never get to experience having a state championship,” said former Gunter head coach Katelyn Gill. “So, just a great amount of pride. They got to design that ring off of a ton of hard work you know over the course of so much of their life.”

“Everything we put into just feels like it actually paid off,” said Gunter Volleyball player Hanna Rubis. “Opening up the ring, it was kind of just like, Wow, like we’re there. We did it.”

“It was kind of relieving. We’ve put in a lot of work for the state championship and the title that we got,” said Gunter Volleyball player Aubrey Walton. “So, opening the box was like, okay, we finally got it. We’re finally here and we’re really grateful for it.”

